Man found dead on railway track in Nandyal

A young man was found dead on the railway track near Nandipalli village of Mahanandi mandal on Friday.

Alerted by local people, Mahanandi police rushed to the spot and launched a probe. The victim was identified as Yousuf, son of Jamal Basha, a resident of Koduru village in Bandi Atmakur mandal. The body was later shifted to Nandyal Government Hospital for post-mortem.