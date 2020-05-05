Man found dead inside rented house in Vizag

A 35-year-old man was found lying in a pool of blood at his rented house at Isukathota area in the city on Tuesday.
The man was living along with a roommate and they both were working at a restaurant. Both hailed from Odisha, according to sources.
Locals informed the police on Tuesday morning after noticing a body in the house. Police said that while the 35-year old was found dead, another person was found with injuries and he was shifted to hospital.
Police suspect that the duo might have had a fight which led to the death of one of them. They added that they are also verifying if anyone had come to the house late at night. A case has been registered and the police are investigating.
