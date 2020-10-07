Andhra Pradesh

Man found dead in lodge at Maddilapalem

A 27-year-old man allegedly ended his life by hanging himself to a ceiling fan in a lodge at Maddilapalem here on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as G. Madhu (27), a resident of the city and a native of Tanuku in West Godavari district.

According to the police, Madhu had earlier worked in a lodge as office boy at Allipuram area. He had allegedly borrowed money from several persons.

The police suspect that as he was unable to repay loans, Madhu might have ended life. A case was registered and investigation is on.

Those who are in distress can contact police helpline No. 100.

