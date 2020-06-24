Man found dead, fingers point to former municipal chairman

Lakshminarayana, a retired employee of a private cement factory in Yerraguntla was found dead and the body was found at the residence of Musalaiah, former municipal chairman, on Wednesday.

Lakshminarayana was reportedly involved in money lending business and had financial transactions with Musalaiah and it was in this context he was feared to have been kidnapped three days back.

The development took everyone in his family by utter shock as only on Saturday they had complained at the police station of his going missing. Even his relatives had expressed suspicion over the role of Musalaiah in his disappearance.

Following this, the Police plunged into action and zeroed in on Musalaiah’s residence and a thorough search pointed to the possibility of the body buried in the verandah, which was later dug out.

Deputy Superintendent of police Surya Narayana visited the crime spot, immediately after the news trickled in.