Man found dead, fingers point to former municipal chairman

Lakshminarayana, a retired employee of a private cement factory in Yerraguntla was found dead and the body was found at the residence of Musalaiah, former municipal chairman, on Wednesday.
Lakshminarayana was reportedly involved in money lending business and had financial transactions with Musalaiah and it was in this context he was feared to have been kidnapped three days back.
The development took everyone in his family by utter shock as only on Saturday they had complained at the police station of his going missing. Even his relatives had expressed suspicion over the role of Musalaiah in his disappearance.
Following this, the Police plunged into action and zeroed in on Musalaiah’s residence and a thorough search pointed to the possibility of the body buried in the verandah, which was later dug out.
Deputy Superintendent of police Surya Narayana visited the crime spot, immediately after the news trickled in.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath