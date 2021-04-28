Man forced to carry COVID positive mother’s body on bike

Private hospital allegedly refused to arrange for an ambulance

A youth, with the help of his friend, carried the body of his mother, who reportedly tested positive for Coronavirus, on a bike from a private hospital at Palasa-Kasibugga town to his native village Killoy on Monday, as ambulance drivers allegedly refused to shift the body.

The woman, G. Chenchula (50) was brought to the hospital from Killoy, 20 km away from Palasa-Kasibugga town. She reportedly died even before the treatment began. As she tested positive for COVID, the hospital allegedly refused to arrange for an ambulance to shift the body to her native village. Left with no other option, the son, along with his friend, carried the body on a bike.

IRCS offers services

Meanwhile, the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) urged the people in distress to contact its volunteers for assistance in shifting bodies for cremation.

IRCS Chairman P. Jaganmohana Rao said that IRCS had formed special teams to help the persons who were unable to arrange vehicles and ambulances for shifting patients to hospitals and bodies to crematorium.

He requested all hospitals to give the phone numbers of volunteers to the people in need of ambulance services.