Reportedly unable to bear the loss of his wife, who died due to COVID three months ago, a 40-year-old man in Punganur on Saturday allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his residence. Ever since the death of his wife, Ayyappa reportedly chose to be alone and used to stay indoors mostly. Informing the relatives, the police shifted the body to area hospital for autopsy and registered a case. Those with suicidal thoughts can dial 100.
Man ‘ends life’ unable to bear wife’s death
CHITTOOR,
August 21, 2021 23:11 IST
