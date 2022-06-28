Man ends life unable to bear harassment from loan app

A native of Kadiyam, ended his life at Bhimavaram, says Railway Police

A native of Kadiyam, ended his life at Bhimavaram, says Railway Police

Unable to bear the harassment being meted out by personnel of a private loan app, one a 26-year-old man , reportedly ended his life at Bhimavaram.

A native of Kadiyam in East Godavari district, the victim, was working in a private company at Bhimavaram.

The body was found near the railway track at Srungavruksham village on Bhimavaram-Narsapuram section on June 25. “The reasons for the extreme step was not known,” Inspector of Railway Police, of Bhimavaram, S. Bhaskar, told The Hindu on Tuesday.

Victim’s father, K. Srinivas, said that they were unaware of the loan. Even after his death, the app organisers were sending messages and making calls demanding to repay the loan amount, the victim’s father said.

“We don’t know whether my son had taken loan from the private loan app, if so how much amount. But, the App organisers are sent insulting messages to my son’s friends and relatives,” said Mr. Srinivas.

The family members have lodged a complaint with the Kadiyam police.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling at 1Life - 78930-78930; GGH-Kakinada - 98499-03870. or by dialling 100. Click here to find more helplines.