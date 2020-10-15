Man ends life in front of in-laws’ house

A man allegedly committed suicide in front of his in-laws’ house at Peddamudiyam on Wednesday, reportedly following family disputes that rocked both the families.

Rajasekhar, who married a girl belonging to the town two months back, allegedly had not been getting along too well with his wife in recent days. He reportedly created a ruckus in front of his in-laws’ house and allegedly consumed pesticide he had brought with him.

Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he died on the way. The Peddamudiyam police have registered a case. People with suicidal tendency can dial 100 for free counselling.