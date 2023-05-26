Man ends life as son takes video in Kadapa

May 26, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - KADAPA

A man ended his life as his son captured a video of the incident on a mobile phone in Chilakalabavi area of Kadapa in the early hours of May 24 (Wednesday). The incident came to light on May 25 (Thursday) after the sister of the deceased lodged a complaint with the II Town police.

The deceased has been identified as Shaik Jamaal Vali (36), a tipper driver. His wife Arifun is working in Kuwait. He was living with his three daughters and a son.

Jamaal was in depression after the demise of his father Madhar Saheb a year ago, said his sister Shabana. On Wednesday, Jamaal took his four-year-old son to the top floor of their house and asked him to take a video of him as he resorted to the extreme step.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Kadapa town) Md. Shareef said that they were examining the video. II Town Sub-Inspector Jaya Ramulu registered a case and launched an investigation.

People battling suicidal thoughts can seek help for counselling by dialling the helpline number 100.