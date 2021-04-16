Man ends life after ‘testing positive’ for COVID

VIJAYAWADA

16 April 2021 23:13 IST

A 25-year-old man reportedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide after learning that he tested positive for COVID-19, in Pedavegi mandal of West Godavari district on Friday.

The victim gave samples for testing on Thursday, and he got a message that he had COVID symptoms. Panicked over this, he resorted to the extreme step, the locals said.

Persons who were in distress may dial ‘100’ for help.

Advertising

Advertising