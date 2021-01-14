Man ‘ends’ life after losing money to deposit app

A resident of Madakuppam village of V.Kota mandal, 100 km from here, reportedly ended his life by throwing himself before a running train on outskirts of Kuppam. He was said to have lost a huge amount of money that he had deposited through an online app for good return.
According to sources, the victim, identified as Balachandar (35), reportedly deposited small amounts through the app and got benefited from high interest for a specified period.
Lured by this, he had started depositing big amounts.
The temptation eventually led him increasing the deposits to several lakhs of rupees, besides persuading some people in this neighbourhood to join the app for quick monetary gain. Balachandar had reportedly taken debts from his near and dear ones and deposited the same through the app.
A few days ago, he reportedly realised that the app was a fake as it became defunct. With pressure mounting from his debtors, Balachandar reportedly boarded an RTC bus from V.Kota to Kuppam on Tuesday. After lodging a police complaint against the app operators at Kuppam, he reached the outskirts of the town and resorted to the extreme step on the railway tracks.
The issue came to light on Wednesday.
The police are investigating the case.
Those suffering from depression and suicidal tendencies can seek help by dialling the helpline number 100.
