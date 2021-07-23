Man ends life after girlfriend dies of COVID

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 July 2021 00:58 IST

A young man who was battling depression after the death of his girlfriend reportedly ended his life in his house at Kanithi Road in Gajuwaka on Wednesday evening.

The incident came to light after the city police registered a case late on Wednesday night. The d

eceased was identified as D. Rohith Kumar (25) of Desapatrunipalem area of Parawada.

According to police sources, Rohith Kumar was working at a hotel in Gajuwaka and stayed in a rented house with his friends at Kanithi Road. On Wednesday evening, Rohith’s friends reportedly found him hanging from the ceiling fan in his room and informed his parents and the police.

After a preliminary investigation, police learnt that Rohith’s girlfriend had passed away from COVID-19 in Guntur a few days ago, due to which he was in depression. This led him to taking the extreme step, said police sources.

Police are verifying his call records and messages and are enquiring with his friends and close family members to ascertain more facts.

Rohith’s body was sent for a post-mortem and the Gajuwaka police have registered a case. Further investigation is on.

Those battling depression or suicidal tendencies are urged to call the 100 helpline for counselling.