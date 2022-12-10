Man electrocuted, seven fishermen missing in south coastal Andhra Pradesh

December 10, 2022 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - NELLORE/ONGOLE

Normal life was thrown out of gear in south coastal Andhra Pradesh on Saturday as Mandous-induced rains claimed the life of one person in SPSR Nellore district, while seven sea-faring fishermen from Prakasam district went missing.

Rivers and rivulets were in spate as widespread rains accompanied by strong winds continued for the second day with remnants of ‘Mandous’ weakening into a deep depression and depression after crossing the north Tamil Nadu coast, leaving low-lying areas in, among other places, Nellore, Atmakur and Ongole under a sheet of water.

A search was launched for a group of seven stranded fishermen from Woolapalem village, near Singarayakonda who did not return after venturing into the sea six days ago, the Prakasam police said.

One Srinivasulu was electrocuted when he came in contact with a live wire which snapped after a tree branch fell on an electric pole at Inamadugu village, near Kovur in SPSR Nellore district.

The sharp showers inundated roads in several places in Nellore including Kanagamagal centre, K.V.R. Petrol bunk area, Current office centre, Padmavathi centre, Dykas road and Podalakur road.

The hopes of farmers who have raised paddy were dashed in SPSR Nellore district as the rains damaged paddy fields in large tracts in among other areas, Kovur, Indukurpeta and Thotapalligudur mandals. Rajuvolu Cheruvu in A.S. Peta mandal breached submerging paddy fields in more than 150 acres. The unseasonal rains damaged one-month old crops raised by them spending over ₹15,000 per acre, lamented a group of farmers in Kovur village.

Water release from Somasila reservoir with an inflow of 27,000 cusecs was increased to 39,000 cusecs on Saturday following heavy rains in the catchment areas, irrigation department officials said.

Standing paddy crops in about 10,000 acres were damaged as also paddy seedlings in 1,270 acres following incessant rains, according to a preliminary report compiled by the Agriculture department.

In Ongole, sanitary workers led by Municipal Commissioner M.Venkateswara Rao swung into action and freed clogged drains on several roads and also in low-lying areas close to Potharaju canal.

Nellore recorded a rainfall of 13 cm, Rapur 12 cm, Atmakur and Kavali 7 cm each, according to rainfall data released by the IMD.