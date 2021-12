NELLORE

24 December 2021 22:48 IST

One person was washed away in Pambaleru rivulet and another person went missing at Pottupalem, near Gudur, in SPSR Nellore district on Friday.

Police and Fire personnel who launched a search operation, fished out the body of Bhagavan, 29. Efforts were on to locate 20-year-old Pawan, said Gudur Deputy Superintendent of Police B. Rajagopal Reddy.

