Man dies of heart attack in Kadapa theatre while watching ‘Devara’

Published - September 27, 2024 08:33 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

A young man suffered a heart attack and died on the spot while watching the latest movie Devara at Apsara theatre in Kadapa on Friday morning. The victim was identified as Mastan Vali, an ardent fan of actor Jr. NTR, who travelled to the city from Jamalpalle village in Chintakommadinne mandal to watch the fans’ show of the film.

According to sources, Mastan, along with his friends, were enjoying the film in the theatre, collapsed suddenly. When he was rushed to a private hospital nearby, he was declared as brought dead.

