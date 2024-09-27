GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man dies of heart attack in Kadapa theatre while watching ‘Devara’

Published - September 27, 2024 08:33 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

A young man suffered a heart attack and died on the spot while watching the latest movie Devara at Apsara theatre in Kadapa on Friday morning. The victim was identified as Mastan Vali, an ardent fan of actor Jr. NTR, who travelled to the city from Jamalpalle village in Chintakommadinne mandal to watch the fans’ show of the film.

According to sources, Mastan, along with his friends, were enjoying the film in the theatre, collapsed suddenly. When he was rushed to a private hospital nearby, he was declared as brought dead.

Published - September 27, 2024 08:33 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.