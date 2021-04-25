Andhra Pradesh

Man dies of COVID fear

A 30-year-old man reportedly committed suicide due to fear on COVID-19, at Peddavutapalli village in Krishna district on Saturday.

The victim, who gave his sample on Friday, became panicky that he had contracted the virus, and allegedly jumped into a water tank and drowned in Unguturu mandal in the district. He is survived with wife and two children.

With the villagers not coming forward to retrieve the body, police and sanitation staff fished out the body and shifted it to the Government Hospital mortuary.

Persons who were in distress may dial ‘100’ for help.

