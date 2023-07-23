Man dies in brawl at roadside dhaba near Nandigama in A.P.

July 23, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - NANDIGAMA (NTR DISTRICT)

The police arrested three persons on the charge of killing a 26-year-old man during a drunken brawl at a dhaba on Nandigama outskirts late on Friday night.

According to the Nandiagma police, the deceased, Ashok, had come to the dhaba to attend a party and ordered rotis. When the order was delayed, he entered into argument with the server. Raj Kumar, who had come to the dhaba to celebrate his birthday, tried to pacify Ashok. This led to a brawl between Ashok and Raj Kumar.

In a fit of rage, Raj Kumar hit Ashok on his head with a log, killing him on the spot. His friends Ganesh and Sunny abetted him in the crime, police said. A case under Section 302 IPC (murder) has been registered against the accused.