Man dies as deer hits two-wheeler

ANANTAPUR

11 March 2020 01:10 IST

A young man riding a two-wheeler was killed after being hit by a wild spotted deer that on the Roddam-Penukonda Road on Tuesday.

Purushottam (28), a resident of Chinna Manthur, was going to Penukonda with his friend Rajesh who was riding pillion. Purushottam was caught unawares when the deer suddenly jumped on to the road right in front of him, giving him little time to react. Both Purushottam and Rajesh were thrown off two-wheeler after hitting the deer at high speed.

The duo suffered severe injuries in the accident and were rushed to the Penukonda Government Area Hospital, where doctors declared Purushottam dead. Rajesh is undergoing treatment for his injuries, police said.

Backward Classes Minister Malagundla Sankaranarayana visited Purushottam’s family and expressed his condolences.

In another accident, a four-year-old boy was killed when the auto-rickshaw in which he was travelling turned turtle after the driver lost control of the vehicle. The incident occurred at A. Kondapuram village in Putlur mandal. The boy was identified as Mohit Ram. Four others sustained injuries in the incident.