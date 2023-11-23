Man dies after self-immolation bid in Tirupati, constable suspended

November 23, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A man who attempted self-immolation at Chandragiri police station recently died while undergoing treatment late on Wednesday. The Tirupati district police have ordered an investigation into the incident and suspended the constable who was on duty at the time.

The deceased was B. Manikanta (32) of Vijayawada. He was married and the couple has two children. Recently, his wife reportedly started living with a person named Sonu in Chandragiri.

After failing to convince his wife to return, Mr. Manikanta tried to lodge a complaint with police constable Pagadala Srinivasulu, who reportedly acted in an indifferent manner. Miffed at the constable’s behaviour, he bought petrol from a fuel station, set himself ablaze and ran into the police station.

Though the police personnel on duty rescued Mr. Manikanta and rushed him to a hospital, he breathed his last late on Wednesday. Angered over the “laid-back attitude” of the police, his relatives, led by local TDP leaders, staged a protest in front of the police station.

After suspending the constable, the Superintendent of Police also promised appropriate action based on the outcome of the inquiry.

