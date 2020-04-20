Man dies after drinking sanitiser

A 29-year-old man died after he allegedly drank sanitiser to satiate his craving for alcohol, at D.C. Palli village near Marripadu in SPSR Nellore district, early on Sunday.

A preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the deceased, N. Naresh, was desperate for alcohol and allegedly drank the alochol-based disinfectant, Marripadu Sub-Inspector P. Veeranarayana said.

Police recovered an empty sanitiser bottle from Naresh’s house, who was learnt to have parted ways with his wife. His parents were away when the incident occurred. The body of the man was shifted to the Government Hospital at Atmakur for post-mortem.