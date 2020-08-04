Man dies after consuming sanitiser in Kadapa

After the recent incident in Prakasam district, the urge to get a high took one more life in Kadapa district on Sunday night.
Obulesu, hailing from Pendlimarri town in the district, consumed sanitiser late on Saturday by diluting it with water. He died after he was rushed to the Rajiv Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for treatment. The exorbitant cost of liquor in government-run retail outlets and the easy availability of hand sanitisers in the wake of COVID-19 spread are learnt to be the reasons for the guzzlers looking for a cheaper alternative.
Though news initially made the rounds that ten persons had consumed sanitiser and three of them died, police brushed aside the reports as ‘baseless’ and pegged the number at one. Chenna Reddy alias Bheemaiah was also believed to have consumed sanitiser and died, but police attributed his death to some other reasons. Another unidentified person died three days back due to a disease and his body was immediately buried by his relatives, but this death was also cited to be due to consuming sanitiser.
“All the reports making the rounds hold no truth. Only Obulesu died after consuming sanitiser,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (Kadapa) U. Suryanarayana confirmed to The Hindu.
Meanwhile, police rushed five liquor addicts to the deaddiction centre at RIMS where their condition was said to be stable.
