Man killed after an alleged assault by police near Guntur in Andhra Pradesh

A-28-year-old man died in Sattenapalli near here on Monday. However, his relatives claimed that he died after the police assaulted him at a check post.
Going to fetch medicines
The deceased, identified as MD Ghouse was travelling from his home when he was stopped by police at a check post. Mr. Ghouse has a known history of cardio-vascular disease and was going to a medical shop to get medicines, according to his family.
He was stopped by police and asked to go back. The relatives of the man claimed that he was beaten by a Sub Inspector, but the police quickly denied it. Superintendent of Police Ch. Vijaya Rao said the man was stopped by the police who were checking for his medical documents.
Meanwhile, the IGP ordered an inquiry into the incident
