Andhra Pradesh

Man dies after accidentally drinking sanitiser

A man died after he drank an alcohol-based sanitiser mistaking it for water, at Nakkapalle in Visakhapatnam district, on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as S. Satyanarayana (55), a resident of Saripallivanipalem of Nakkapalle mandal, who worked as an attender at the MRO office in Nakkapalle.

According to reports, at around 5.30 p.m. on Saturday, Satyanarayana drank a small quantity of the sanitiser that was kept on an office table. He later told the office staff after which he was rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Nakkapalle.

Doctors who examined Satyanarayana’s condition at the hospital decided to discharge him in an hour after he told them that he was feeling fine and had only ingested a small amount of sanitiser.

However, after a few hours, Satyanarayana began having bouts of vomiting. He was then rushed to the Anakapalle area hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment. His body was sent for post-mortem on Sunday morning.

Nakkapalle police registered a case of unnatural death based on a complaint by family members.

