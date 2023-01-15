ADVERTISEMENT

Man ‘deserts’ children in market after they pester him to buy goodies

January 15, 2023 05:11 am | Updated 08:10 am IST - TIRUPATI

The children, an eight-year-old girl and a four-year-old boy, were wandering on the Gandhi Road in the city when the women police personnel found them

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

A man reportedly deserted his children in a crowded market place in Tirupati on Saturday after they reportedly pestered him to buy some goodies.

The children, an eight-year-old girl and a four-year-old boy, were wandering on the Gandhi Road in the city when the women police personnel, who were patrolling in the railway station, APPTD bus station and the market areas, found them.

On getting details from them, the personnel called their father, who declined to respond. The police then dropped the children at their home and counselled their family members.

