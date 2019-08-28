Man defrauds job seeker using names of Minister, MP

The Chittoor Urban Police on Tuesday arrested an employee of Pulivendula municipality in Kadapa district, identified as Porumamilla Ramesh Babu, on charges of defrauding a job aspirant of ₹5 lakh.

Police said Ramesh Babu conned a man named Ahmed by claiming that he was a close acquaintance of Panchayat Raj Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy and his son P. Mithun Reddy, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Rajampet constituency in Kadapa district.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Chittoor) Eeshwar Reddy, addressing a press conference here, said that on August 26, the Urban Police received a complaint from the Minister’s personal secretary Sidda Reddy, stating that some miscreants had been misusing the name of the Minister and his son to falsely promise youths that they would be given jobs as village and ward secretaries.

Superintendent of Police Ch. Venkata Appala Naidu ordered a detailed investigation into the development, leading to the identification of the accused and his arrest on Tuesday.

Police said Ramesh Babu called a man named Ahmed of Kadapa district and offered him a post at the village/ward secretariat, and demanded a bribe of ₹5 lakh. Ramesh Babu also assured Ahmed that he would take care of other formalities regarding the job, and claimed that he enjoyed a close acquaintance with the Minister and his son. The chat between Ramesh Babu and Ahmed was reportedly leaked on social media.

Ramesh Babu is also an accused in three criminal cases booked by the Kajipeta police in Kadapa district, the Deputy SP said. The Urban Police booked Ramesh Babu under Section 420 of the IPC, while further probe is under way against those who posted abusive comments against the father-son duo on social media.

SP Venkata Appala Naidu appealed to the candidates aspiring for the post of village/ward Secretariat not to be lured by any middlemen as the recruitment drive would be based on merit.