Man, daughters ‘commit suicide’ in Kadapa

A man and his two daughters allegedly committed suicide in two separate incidents in Kadapa district on Saturday.

According to information, Babu Reddy (55) of YMR Colony of Proddatur town allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his residence on Friday night. Before resorting to the extreme step, he reportedly made a selfie video, citing the reported difficulties faced by his elder daughter, who was married and the alleged harassment by her husband.

After reportedly seeing the video footage, his daughter Swetha (23) along with her younger sister Sai Swetha (19), allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a train on the outskirts of Yerragunta town on Saturday morning. The railway police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to area hospital for autopsy.

The Proddatur and Kadapa railway police registered two separate cases and took up investigation. Those in distress can Dial 100 for guidance and counselling.