Man, daughter ‘end’ life

CHITTOOR

01 October 2021 00:33 IST

A 50-year-old man and her married daughter ended their lives allegedly over family disturbances in Punganur mandal on Wednesday.

According to the Punganur police, the deceased, identified as Narayana Reddy and his daughter Pratibha (22), hailed from Melumdoddi village. Last year, Pratibha got married to Reddy Rajasekhar (30) from the neighboring Ramasamudram mandal, who runs a medical shop in Punganur town. The couple has no children.

According to police, Rajasekhar, addicted to liquor, used to pick up quarrels with his wife often, apart from physically assaulting her over petty reasons and Pratibha returned to her the parents’ house at Melumdoddi a month ago.

Unable to bear the humiliation in the society, Narayana Reddy and his daughter reportedly consumed pesticide at their house and then hanged themselves from a tree. The Punganur police handed over the bodies to the relatives of the deceased after autopsy. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

Those in distress can seek assistance by dialling the helpline number 100.