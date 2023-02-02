Man, daughter electrocuted

February 02, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A man and his daughter were electrocuted in their house reportedly due to a short circuit at Rama Nagar under Satyanarayana Puram police station limits on Thursday evening.

According to police, the incident occurred due to an electric water heater. The victims, 60-year-old Ippili Simhachalam, a daily wager, and his daughter P. Mangamma (32) suffered an electric shock when one of them tried to switch on the water heater in their home.

Their neighbour L. Sita who tried to help them also received injuries.

The duo was declared brought dead by the doctors at the hospital. Ms. Sita is undergoing treatment. The Satyanarayana Puram police registered a case and took up an investigation.