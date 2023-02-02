HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man, daughter electrocuted

February 02, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda

A man and his daughter were electrocuted in their house reportedly due to a short circuit at Rama Nagar under Satyanarayana Puram police station limits on Thursday evening.

According to police, the incident occurred due to an electric water heater. The victims, 60-year-old Ippili Simhachalam, a daily wager, and his daughter P. Mangamma (32) suffered an electric shock when one of them tried to switch on the water heater in their home.

Their neighbour L. Sita who tried to help them also received injuries.

The duo was declared brought dead by the doctors at the hospital. Ms. Sita is undergoing treatment. The Satyanarayana Puram police registered a case and took up an investigation.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.