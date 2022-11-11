Man convicted for killing twin sons in Kalyandurg

ADVERTISEMENT

A washerman, Chakali Ravi Kumar, 35, who was lodged in Anantapur District Jail on charges of killing his twin sons on October 14, 2020, at Boilapalli village of Kalyandurg Mandal in the district, was on Thursday sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment by Principal Sessions Judge G. Srinivas under Section 304-II of IPC. The term he served as an undertrial prisoner from October 17, 2020, will, however, be offset from the sentence passed on Thursday.

Ravi Kumar had killed his twin sons aged six and reportedly buried their bodies in a reserved forest close to Boilapalli village in the early hours of October 15. The accused had an altercation with his wife, and after she fell asleep, he took his sons, Sudeep and Sudheer, into the reserve forest, close to the village late in the night and allegedly strangled them to death. When his wife woke up at 3 a.m., she alerted the neighbours that they did not find the three at home.

The neighbours while searching for them, saw Ravi returning from the reserve forest. On questioning, Ravi reportedly showed the place where he had buried the bodies. The residents retrieved the bodies and informed the police.