Man ‘chops off’ wife’s limbs near Chittoor

Suspecting the fidelity of his wife, a man reportedly chopped off her wrists and ankles at Arimakulapalle village of Gangadhara Nellore mandal, 15 km from here, in the early hours of Sunday.

According to the police, Satish (30), a farm worker, had been suspicious of the movements of his wife Nagamma (25) since a couple of years. The woman was allegedly remaining friendly with some youth in the neighbourhood. Satish reportedly cut off Nagamma’s wrists and ankles while she was asleep at house, and fled the scene. Hearing the shrieks of Nagamma, neighbours shifted her to the government hospital at Chittoor, where her condition is said to be serious due to profuse bleeding.

The GD Nellore police after a two-hour long search took Satish into custody at a remote location, while he was trying to escape to Tamil Nadu. A case was registered.