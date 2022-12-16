Man charged with injecting slow poison, HIV to wife

December 16, 2022 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - GUNTUR

A man allegedly injected HIV virus to his wife as he did not want to live with her, in Tadepalli police station limits in Guntur district, according to the police.

The Tadepalli police said that based on a complaint lodged by Mamata, the police booked an FIR against the accused and her husband, M. Charan Kumar. The police said that the main allegation was the husband infected her with HIV and slow poison.

The police said that the couple got married in 2015, at that time the woman’s family gave ₹20 lakh and some piece of land as dowry. Later, Charan expected more money from her. Around 2019, Mamata reportedly fell sick and at that time, Charan allegedly started injecting the slow poison and HIV virus, the police said. The facts could be established only after an investigation, a police officer said.