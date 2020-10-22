Man caught with ₹13 lakh cash at airport

VISAKHAPATNAM

Officials from the Income Tax Department reportedly caught a passenger who was carrying ₹13 lakh in cash in his suitcase, at the Visakhapatnam International Airport on Wednesday.

The passenger, K. Prabhakar Reddy, was coming from Dibrugarh via Kolkata. However, officials are yet to confirm the development and are yet to reveal further details. They are reportedly interrogating Mr. Prabhakar Reddy about the source of the cash.

