Man carrying Karnataka liquor dies in road mishap

Family members accuse SEB officials, who were reportedly chasing him, of hitting his two-wheeler

K. Umashanker RAYACHOTI
September 17, 2022 19:41 IST

A man carrying a stock of liquor bottles purchased in Karnataka was killed in a road mishap near Madanapalle on Saturday morning.

According to information, Hussain(34) of Indiramma Colony of B. Kothakota mandal in Annamayya district, was returning home after reportedly purchasing liquor bottles in Karnataka.

Seeing a team of Special Enforcement Bureau(SEB) officials on his trail, Hussain allegedly began driving at a high speed in a bid to escape when he met with an accident, at Maruvapalle village of Sampathikota panchayat of Pedda Tippa Samudram (PTM) mandal.

However, his family members alleged that the SEB team, which was chasing the deceased in jeep, had hit his two-wheeler, resulting in his death.

The impact was such that Hussain was flung into the air and fallen into a gorge at the roadside.

The PTM police reached the spot and shifted his body to the area hospital at Madanapalle. A case was registered, and further investigation is on.

