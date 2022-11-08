Man carries son’s body on bike for 1.2 km

Police order inquiry, action to be taken on negligent staff, says SP

G. Nagaraju, father of Golla Naveen Kumar (14), carried the body of his son for about 1.2 km from the beach to Machilipatnam town on Tuesday. This was revealed during the inquiry taken up by the police.

Naveen Kumar, an eighth standard student, drowned in the sea on Sunday when he went for a bath along with his friends. The body was seen on the shore at Satrampalem village around 5.30 a.m. the next day. The Bandar Taluk police registered a case and launched a search for the missing student.

“Nagaraju and the local fishermen found the body on the shore in the early hours on Tuesday. He, along with his brother-in-law, Balakrishna, carried the body on their motorcycle around 7 a.m. When they were shifting the body to the Government Hospital, police stopped them at a junction, arranged a vehicle and shifted the corpse to the mortuary,” a police officer said.

Probe ordered

Krishna district Superintendent of Police P. Joshua ordered an inquiry into the incident. Police will investigate on who were on patrolling duty in the coastal villages on Sunday (on the day when the incident happened), the search operations taken up, when the body was traced, how the police missed the information, who alerted police on the father shifting the body on bike, where they stopped the bike and the policemen who shifted the body to mortuary, the SP said.

“During inquiry, it was revealed that Naveen and his friends went into the sea for taking bath in an isolated place, where there were no barricades. According to the eyewitnesses, due to full moon day, the sea was rough and high tides carried away the boy,” Mr. Joshua said.

“The four boys spent a couple of hours in waters, and the incident happened around 5.30 p.m. on Sunday. We are inquiring why the Bandar Taluk police who were on patrolling duty did not notice the boys playing in the beach in an unprotected area,” the SP said on Tuesday.

The bereaved family, which was in a sombre mood, carried the body due to lack of knowledge on the procedure to be followed in shifting the body, he said.

“We are inquiring on the negligence of the police, if any, in the two issues (which caused the drowning incident and in shifting the body on the motorbike). Action would be taken against the police concerned, if they are found at fault,” Joshua said.