Man burnt alive as hut catches fire

A 62-year-old differently abled man was burnt alive reportedly after his thatched house caught fire at Thillakuppa village under I. Polavaram police limits in Konaseema district on Wednesday.

The deceased, D. Suryanarayana Raju, was sleeping when the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

The house caught fire while Mr. Raju’s brother, who is also a differently abled person, was cooking. The gas stove was kept on by Mr. Raju’s brother while he went out on some work. Raju was burnt alive by the time the locals rushed to the spot. The police registered a case and the investigation is on..