Man buries friend’s body near his house in Proddatur

July 31, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

In a bizarre incident, a man has admitted to have buried his friend’s dead body in his house in Proddatur town.

The incident came to light on Monday when Kishore, a resident of Eswara Reddy Nagar in Proddatur, was accosted by his mother when a foul odour emanated from their house. Kishore reportedly admitted to having buried the body of his friend Satish (40) in the sand dump behind their house.

Owing to family clashes, Satish left his home and came to Kishore’s house a month back and was never seen again. Kishore’s mother, upon returning from Hyderabad on Monday morning, questioned her son on the stinking odour emanating from their house, after which he spilt the beans. However, the cause of Satish’s death was not known, though the locals expressed doubt over Kishore killing Satish before burying him.

According to sources, Kishore had told the police that Satish died upon reaching his home about a month back, and he had buried the body out of panic on the same day. The police have exhumed the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. They are investigating the case.

Andhra Pradesh / Rayalaseema / crime / police / judiciary (system of justice)

