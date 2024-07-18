GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man brutally hacked to death in Andhra Pradesh’s Vinukonda, incident caught on camera

Updated - July 18, 2024 11:20 am IST

Published - July 18, 2024 11:11 am IST - VINUKONDA (PALNADU DISTRICT)

Sambasiva Rao M.
A screengrab of a man being brutally attacked on a busy road in Vinukonda near Palnadu.

A screengrab of a man being brutally attacked on a busy road in Vinukonda near Palnadu. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 

In a brutal murder, an accused Sk. Jilani killed Sk. Rashid, 25, by indiscriminately attacking with a knife at around 8.30 pm on July 17 at Vinukonda town in Palnadu district. The incident happened on a busy road in the town, which created panic among the public and residents there.

The Superintendent of Police Kanchi Srinivasa Rao, in a statement informed that the murder happened due to the personal rivalry. He denied the allegations of involvement of political differences in this murder.

Noting that it was a gruesome murder, Mr. Rao said the accused would be punished severely as per the law.

Mr. Rao further warned that if anybody supports these kinds of incidents, they would also booked under the law and would punish them. 

The police have imposed restrictions in the town so that gatherings, protests, and any kind of law-and-order disturbance would not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, the Palnadu district ASP and Vinukonda urban Circle Inspector of Police visited the crime spot and took complaint from the victim’s family members.

On the other hand, the YSR Congress Party, while taking to X (Formerly Twitter), criticised that, “Jilani, a TDP goon who transformed into an anthropomorphic monster, has brutally killed a YSRCP activist in Palnadu. Vinukonda YSRCP youth wing leader Rashid was viciously attacked with a knife, leading to severe injuries to both his hands and a fatal neck wound. Rashid tragically died while receiving treatment in the hospital”.

Responding to the allegations of the YSRCP, the TDP maintained that the accused and the victim were both from YSRCP. “It became a regular activity of the YSRCP and the party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that they blame the TDP for everything that happened in the State. Even, they resorted to attributing the murder of former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu but it was proved wrong,” a post in TDP’s official handle mentioned in Telugu.

The TDP claimed the people involved in the murder have strong connections with the YSRCP “...both the accused and victim belonged to the YSRCP only. Both of them have criminal backgrounds and they were strong followers of a YSRCP rowdy P.S. Khan, who is a strong follower of YS Jagan. Whoever commits a crime, would be punished and the TDP would not allow anybody to indulge in any crime in the State. The TDP government would take firm action against the criminals, who grew during the last five years tenure of the YSRCP”. 

