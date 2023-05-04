Man, brother-in-law held in connection with son’s murder in Chittoor

May 04, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Kuppam Rural police on May 4 (Thursday) arrested two persons in connection with the murder case of Eswar (38) reported from Santhipuram mandal in Chittoor district recently. Police said that Eswar was allegedly murdered by his father Ittappa (65) and maternal uncle A. Suresh (36).

Police said that Eswar used to live on the farm belonging to his father in Thummisi panchayat after his mother’s death five years ago. There were frequent quarrels in the family owing to the liquor addiction of Eswar.

On March 26, Eswar allegedly threatened to sell off his father’s milch cow for money. Ittappa and his brother-in-law A. Suresh (36) started searching for Easwar who did not return home til late night. They found him walking along with their cow. In a fit of rage, Ittappa, with the help of Suresh, allegedly bludgeoned Eswar to death with a log. The accused then dug up a pit in a mango orchard nearby and buried the body.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting on a complaint lodged by Eswar’s elder brother, Ramesh, the Rallabuduguru police launched an investigation. Meanwhile, Ittappa and Suresh first appeared before the Sarpanch and surrendered at the police station. The body was also retrieved and an autopsy performed, said Kuppam Rural Circle Inspector Riyaz Ahmed.

The accused have been booked under Sections 302 and 201 r/w 34 of the IPC.