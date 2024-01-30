Man booked under the POCSO Act in Annamayya district

January 30, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

The police, on Tuesday, booked a 55-year-old man Reddappa under the POCSO Act, who is at large after allegedly sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl at an Anganwadi centre in a remote village of Galiveedu mandal.

According to officials, the accused came to the Anganwadi centre to meet a teacher, who is his relative. The teacher asked Reddappa to take care of the children briefly and left the premises. Taking advantage of the absence of the lady staff, Reddappa took the victim to a corner and reportedly assaulted her.

When the child reached home in the afternoon, her parents found her in a dazed condition and came to know of the crime. Based on a complaint filed by the parents, the Galiveedu police registered a case against Reddappa and launched a hunt for him by despatching special parties. The girl was sent to the area hospital for medical examination.

