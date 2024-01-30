ADVERTISEMENT

Man booked under the POCSO Act in Annamayya district

January 30, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

The Hindu Bureau

The police, on Tuesday, booked a 55-year-old man Reddappa under the POCSO Act, who is at large after allegedly sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl at an Anganwadi centre in a remote village of Galiveedu mandal.

According to officials, the accused came to the Anganwadi centre to meet a teacher, who is his relative. The teacher asked Reddappa to take care of the children briefly and left the premises. Taking advantage of the absence of the lady staff, Reddappa took the victim to a corner and reportedly assaulted her.

When the child reached home in the afternoon, her parents found her in a dazed condition and came to know of the crime. Based on a complaint filed by the parents, the Galiveedu police registered a case against Reddappa and launched a hunt for him by despatching special parties. The girl was sent to the area hospital for medical examination.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US