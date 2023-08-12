HamberMenu
Man booked under POCSO Act in Guntur for sexually abusing 6-year-old boy

August 12, 2023 11:14 am | Updated 11:15 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

A six-year-old boy was allegedly sexually abused by an accused Nagisetti Pavan Sanjay, 20, at Ponnur in Guntur district on Friday, August 12.

The Ponnur town Circle Inspector of Police, Altaf Hussain told The Hindu on Saturday, August 12, 2023, that they have registered a case against the accused Pavan Sanjay under POCSO Act and under section 377 (unnatural offence) of IPC. 

Mr. Hussain further informed that the accused allegedly took the boy to a house and sexually abused. He said that as the boy cried and shouted loudly in fear and due to pain, the parents of the victim rushed to the spot. On noticing the incident, the boy’s parents and neighbours caught the accused handed over him over to the police, Mr. Hussain said.

Further investigation is on.

