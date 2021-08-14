Man booked under POCSO Act for ‘raping’ minor

The police on Friday booked a 30-year-old man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on charge of sexually assaulting a minor girl. The accused, father of two children, is a resident of NTR Nagar of Talarivetti panchayat. of the neighboring B.N. Kandriga mandal.

According to Varadaiahpalem police, the parents of a minor girl lodged a complaint a few days ago, alleging that their daughter had gone missing. The police registered a missing complaint and launched an investigation.

On Thursday night, the girl was traced at Venadu village near the Pilucat Lake in Tada mandal of Nellore district. The investigation revealed that the accused, identified as Subramanyam, used to visit Varadaiahpalem mandal frequently.

Subramanyam reportedly lured the girl to the lake island and allegedly sexually assaulted her. The accused has been sent to remand. The police said steps were being taken to rehabilitate the victim.