Andhra Pradesh

Man booked over death of minor wife

The officials have decided to register a criminal case against the husband holding him responsible for the death of a minor pregnant girl in Ojili mandal here recently.

In the wake of this incident, District Collector R. Mutyala Raju reviewed the situation and instructed the ICDS officials to intensify efforts to prevent child marriages and ensure that no minor girl is entered into wedlock in any poor family. He asked for stringent action to be taken against anybody involved in performing marriage to minor girls.

