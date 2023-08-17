ADVERTISEMENT

Man booked for refusing to marry girlfriend, who underwent gender affirmation surgery

August 17, 2023 07:54 am | Updated 07:54 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Krishnalanka police registered a case against one Nageswara Rao, who allegedly refused to marry his girlfriend, who underwent gender-affirmation surgery (change from male into female).

According to the police, Nageswara Rao, and his friend (both were males) decided to marry and the complainant underwent the gender affirmation surgery. Later, Nageswara Rao allegedly refused to marry. The victim lodged a complaint with Krishnalanka police, who arrested the accused, Circle inspector Durga Rao said on Wednesday. The case is under investigation.

