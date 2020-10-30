Andhra Pradesh

Man booked for landing chopper in Nellore village

The police booked a high-networth individual on charge of landing a helicopter on a school ground at Revuru village near Anantsagaram in Nellore district, without obtaining permission from the district administration.

Ramakoteswara Rao, a film producer and former aviation officer, came from Hyderabad to attend a marriage function of an non-resident Indian person in this remote village on October 27.

He had landed the chopper on the school grounds, after reportedly taking permission from the school headmaster. A case has been booked against Mr. Rao and seven others.

“Action will be taken after a thorough probe into the issue,” said Superintendent of Police Bhaskar Bhushan.

