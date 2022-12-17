Man ‘bites off’ lower lip of neighbour following a petty dispute in Visakhapatnam

December 17, 2022 08:44 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

In a bizarre incident, a man allegedly bit off a part of his neighbour’s lower lip following a dispute over non-payment of the apartment’s monthly maintenance charges, at Yendada in the city.

Though the incident had taken place on Friday, it came to light on Saturday after the family members of the victim as well as the members of the apartment complex lodged a police complaint.

Inspector of Arilova Police Station Emmanuel Raju said there was a petty dispute between Bhagavan Chowdhary and another resident Srinivasa Rao over non- payment of monthly maintenance charges. Irked over it, Mr. Chowdhary allegedly attacked Mr. Srinivasa Rao and bit off his lower lip, Mr. Raju said.

“Other residents of the apartment complex too have complained about Mr. Chowdhary,” he said.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The police have booked cases under relevant sections against Mr. Chowdhary and are yet to arrest him.

