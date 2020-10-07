‘Man behind troll’ on idol desecration held

He was charged with making a false social media post

Amid the disturbing trend of viral posts trolling on some unconfirmed incidents of desecration of idols, the Guntur Rural Police have busted a social media troll over an alleged incident that took place in Narsaraopet.

Within hours of a post that talked about an alleged desecration of a Saraswati idol on the premises of Krishnaveni College in Narsaraopet, the police tracked the origin of the post and nabbed a person from Piduguralla.

Addressing mediapersons, Superintendent of Police, Guntur Rural, Vishal Gunni said a message on the WhatsApp number of an Inspector at Piduguralla on the alleged incident prompted the police into the action immediately. The Inspector, after sensing that some thing was amiss, forwarded the message to Inspector of Narsaraopet, who then went to the college.

It had emerged that the site had been leased out to Krishnaveni College some 10 years back and it was during the renovation/construction of new buildings taken up two years back, that the idol was partially damaged.

The Inspector then started investigation and it led to a man in Piduguralla, who reportedly admitted that he had forwarded a message he received on his mobile phone.

“We are sounding a note of caution to people. These days, when usage of mobile phones has increased considerably, we urge people to be very careful while dealing with messages that can cause communal tension and create hatred among communities. Even if they innocuously forward such messages which can foment communal hatred, they are liable to be punished under the relevant sections of law,’’ said Mr. Gunni.

Further, Mr. Gunni said that 4,300 religious places had been thoroughly searched across Guntur Rural district in view of the incidents across the State. “Such incidents appear to be the handiwork of some miscreants or a group, bent on creating a law and order problems in the State and the police will crack down mercilessly on such elements,” he said.