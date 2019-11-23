Man ‘beheads’ younger brother over land dispute

A dispute over water and land between two brothers led to elder brother allegedly decapitating younger sibling in broad daylight at Senagala Guduru village in Putlur mandal of the district on Saturday.

Putlur sub-inspector of police U. Venkata Prasad Yadav said Gutti Rajkumar (alias Kullaiappa), 42, visited his five-acre farm land on Saturday and saw his elder brother Ramanjaneyulu drawing water at around 9.30 a.m. Soon a wordy duel began, which led to Ramanjaneyulu allegedly killing Rajkumar and throwing the head at a distance.

The police could not get the murder weapon and are searching for Ramanjaneyulu, who is absconding.

The younger brother had given his share of 5 acres to his elder brother for some years on lease, but this year he gave the land to a different tenant farmer, which had led to arguments between the two brothers, but on Saturday there was a dispute regarding drawing water from this land by laying pipelines.

No arrests have been made so far.