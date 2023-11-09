ADVERTISEMENT

Man awarded life imprisonment in murder case in Bapatla district

November 09, 2023 02:02 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST - GUNTUR

The convict Mekala Franklin Raju, 45, of Mekalavaripalem at Perali village, killed Gorremachhu Ravibabu, 21, from of the same village

The Hindu Bureau

The VI ADJ Court Judge in Bapatla K.P. Balaji awarded lifetime imprisonment to a criminal in a murder case that took place under Karlapalem police station limits in Bapatla district on Wednesday. The court also imposed ₹5,000 fine on the convict. 

The convict Mekala Franklin Raju, 45, of Mekalavaripalem at Perali village, Karlapalem mandal killed Gorremachhu Ravibabu, 21, from the same village, with a grudge on victim on February 7, 2017, informed Vakul Jindal, Superintendent of Police, Bapatla District. The convict used a traditional wood cutting knife to kill the deceased.

Based on the evidences produced before the VI ADJ Court in Bapatla, Judge K.P. Balaji awarded lifetime imprisonment along with fine to the convict, informed Mr. Jindal. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The SP said that as per the instructions of DGP K.V. Rajendranadh Reddy, they have adopted a ‘Court Trial Monitoring System’ in the severe and grave offences, which has been yielding good results in the district. 

Mr. Jindal explained that, as part of the court trial monitoring system, the Bapatla police ensured convictions to 57 rowdy sheeters in 34 different cases so far. The senior police officials have been participating in the trail monitoring procedure in the courts in 209 cases of rowdy sheeters, he added. 

At the same time, he maintained that the district police lodged bind over cases on 597 rowdy sheeters in the district so far. On this occasion, he gave awards and rewards to the police staff engaged in proving the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US