Man awarded life imprisonment in murder case in Bapatla district

November 09, 2023 02:02 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST - GUNTUR

The VI ADJ Court Judge in Bapatla K.P. Balaji awarded lifetime imprisonment to a criminal in a murder case that took place under Karlapalem police station limits in Bapatla district on Wednesday. The court also imposed ₹5,000 fine on the convict.

The convict Mekala Franklin Raju, 45, of Mekalavaripalem at Perali village, Karlapalem mandal killed Gorremachhu Ravibabu, 21, from the same village, with a grudge on victim on February 7, 2017, informed Vakul Jindal, Superintendent of Police, Bapatla District. The convict used a traditional wood cutting knife to kill the deceased.

Based on the evidences produced before the VI ADJ Court in Bapatla, Judge K.P. Balaji awarded lifetime imprisonment along with fine to the convict, informed Mr. Jindal.

The SP said that as per the instructions of DGP K.V. Rajendranadh Reddy, they have adopted a ‘Court Trial Monitoring System’ in the severe and grave offences, which has been yielding good results in the district.

Mr. Jindal explained that, as part of the court trial monitoring system, the Bapatla police ensured convictions to 57 rowdy sheeters in 34 different cases so far. The senior police officials have been participating in the trail monitoring procedure in the courts in 209 cases of rowdy sheeters, he added.

At the same time, he maintained that the district police lodged bind over cases on 597 rowdy sheeters in the district so far. On this occasion, he gave awards and rewards to the police staff engaged in proving the case.

